Swiggy delivery agent makes deliveries with 2-year-old daughter on bike: 'No one at home'

A LinkedIn post featuring a Swiggy delivery partner, Pankaj, has drawn widespread attention after a Gurugram-based CEO, Mayank Agarwal, shared a moving account of finding him at the gate with his toddler daughter, Tun Tun, ‘barely 2 years old’, seated on his bike. He mentioned that there was no one at home to look after the child. (LinkedIn/@Mayankagarwal)

Agarwal had initially asked him to come upstairs but changed his mind after overhearing a child’s voice in the background during their call. Upon meeting him, he learnt that Pankaj brings his daughter along during deliveries because he has no one else to look after her. Her older brother attends evening classes, and their mother passed away during childbirth.

The post paints a picture of him juggling professional demands and personal responsibilities without complaint. He even shared that some customers have told him, “Sit at home if you can’t manage—having a toddler is your problem.”

“But he had no complaints—only a quiet smile,” noted Agarwal.

Many took to the comments section to respond. A user wrote, “This is deeply moving. A little institutional empathy can go a long way in changing lives. I’ve been privy to both sides of this world where delivery partners act extremely unprofessionally and some genuine gems that actually deserve a lot more than what they are entitled to, it’s a hard ship to navigate.”

Another user wrote, “Women have been doing this for ages without any post dedicated to them...kudos to this man and the millions of women who do this day in and day out without featuring anywhere!”

Another noted, “I have seen the same with house helps. Sad part is not everyone treats them with the dignity they deserve. In many ways they are better than most of us. Governments, and we as a society at large, have failed them.”

We have reached out to Swiggy for a statement and will update the article after receiving a response.

