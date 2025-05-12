‘Andar se dukhi kar diya’: Indian software developer shares corporate perks in Sweden, sparks envy among desis

Ashutosh, an Indian software developer based in Sweden, recently took to Instagram to list the range of employee benefits commonly offered in Swedish corporate offices. In the video, he walks viewers through the various perks that are considered standard in Sweden, many of which left Indian users both surprised and impressed. He noted that lunch is covered too, with a generous monthly allowance of ₹ 10,000. (Instagram/@roamwithashutosh)

According to Ashutosh, full-time employees in Sweden enjoy 30 days of paid vacation annually, with the additional perk of half-days before public holidays in most offices. New hires are provided with the latest iPhone and a laptop as part of their welcome kit. Wellness and lifestyle are also taken seriously, with allowances ranging between ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 for gym memberships, massages, and other wellness services. To make working from home comfortable, companies even offer a setup allowance between ₹30,000 to ₹50,000.

Lunch is covered too, with a generous monthly allowance of ₹10,000. The benefits don’t stop there, employees can lease cars with corporate discounts, and parents are entitled to a staggering 480 days of parental leave with 80% salary covered, he noted. Additionally, if someone loses their job, the union provides financial support for six to nine months. Summer working hours are also flexible, with an hour’s leverage granted, he added.

One of the most striking details that caught the attention of the internet is that employees don’t need to request vacation leave, it’s considered their right.

Take a look at the video:

A user joked, “Leave lena haq hai but yaha manager ko inform karna nahi, pehle use manana padta hai (Taking leave is a right, but here you have to first convince the manager before even informing him)."

However, not everyone was completely sold on the Swedish dream. One user pointed out, “The thing that happens in Sweden, which is all good except for 6 months of day and 6 months of night, is not suitable for Indians, and I know many of my friends whose condition worsens because of this climate.”

A user wrote, “andar se dukhi kar diya ye dikha ke because it's vice versa in India.”