Australian man calls Bengaluru slang ‘pointless’, internet claps back with cultural origins

A humorous video featuring a casual exchange between an Australian man and a Bengaluru woman has gone viral on social media, stirring an entertaining debate about the quirks and origins of Bengaluru slang. The video amassed over 8 lakh views.(Instagram/@amikaukulele)

In the clip shared by Instagram user Aashmika Varma, the woman asks the man, “What are your thoughts on Bengaluru slang?” Without hesitation, he replies, “They are arbitrary, pointless and made up. It doesn’t come from anywhere.”

The woman pleads, “Noooo, okk please elaborate.”

As the conversation continues, another woman chimes in to ask his opinion on Australian slang, to which he responds confidently, “Australian slang derives from somewhere.”

Trying to defend the city’s unique phrases, the Bengaluru woman jumps in again with “Yaa, Enthu Cutlet,” prompting a confused reaction from the man: “Ya what is that? Why cutlet?”

The exchange continues with more popular Bengaluru expressions being tossed around. The woman says, “Let’s put scene,” prompting the Australian to quip, “Yaa that doesn’t make any scene. This is so dumb.” When she jokingly calls him a hater, he retorts, “Nah, I love Bengaluru, but it’s stupid.”

Take a look at the video:

The light-hearted banter sparked a flurry of reactions in the comments section, with many people jumping in to defend the city's lingo and offer explanations.

One user wrote, “A lot of slangs are transliterations of Kannada. For example, ‘come off’ is a direct transliteration of Kannada's ‘bandbidu’. So Ooru slangs are indeed derived from something — that something is just in the local language, not in English, a foreign language.”

Another user added an interesting titbit about the slang term “Enthu Cutlet,” explaining, “It came out of Indian Coffee House (originally on MG Road), which served the best cutlets. People were enthusiastic about eating one. This eagerness to visit ICH again and again gave rise to ‘Enthu cutlet’.”

Another explained, ""Let's put scene" is a literal translation of the local language Kannada Ond Scene haakda/haakona"