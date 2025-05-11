Bengaluru resident wants Donald Trump to intervene in Ejipura flyover delay, offers to name it ‘MAGA Trump Flyover’

A Bengaluru resident has made a tongue-in-cheek appeal to US President Donald Trump on social media, urging him to intervene in two long-delayed infrastructure projects in the city. The humorous appeal came a day after Trump declared a ceasefire on X between India and Pakistan following recent cross-border tensions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the user requested Trump to "mediate" with local authorities to expedite the construction of the Ejipura flyover and the commissioning of Namma Metro’s Yellow Line.

“Could you please mediate with BBMP to ESCALATE Ejipura flyover works in Bengaluru? We'll name it as MAGA Trump Flyover. And with BMRCL for Yellow Line Metro trains too in Bangalore,” the post read, tagging Trump’s official handle @realDonaldTrump.

Read his post here:

The user followed it up with a bold jab, writing, “Stopping India - Pakistan War is not such a big deal. If he wants to prove that he's a strong negotiator & global leader, let him do this & prove his worth to the world. Open challenge.”

The Ejipura flyover has long been a source of frustration for commuters in the city, with construction delays stretching over years. Similarly, the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, which connects RV Road to Bommasandra, has missed multiple deadlines, leaving daily travellers and residents in the corridor waiting for relief from road congestion.

Although clearly satirical, the user’s post reflects growing public impatience with civic agencies in Bengaluru

How did X users react?

The post quickly gained traction, with fellow Bengalureans chiming in, mixing humour with real civic concerns.

One user quipped, “The moment Trump was asked to get Ejipura flyover done, he said ceasefire khatam lekin yeh flyover nahi ban sakta )The ceasefire can end but this flyover will not be completed.”

Another added, “If you can negotiate with BBMP, you are truly a global leader”, underlining the reputation of Bengaluru’s civic body as notoriously hard to crack.

Yet another reply tagged Trump again, “Also escalate BBMP to repair the Outer Ring Road and especially Hoskerehalli flyover.”

