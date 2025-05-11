Karnataka to enforce Greater Bengaluru Governance Act on May 15, restructuring BBMP: Report

The Karnataka government will implement the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act (GBGA), 2024, on May 15, ushering in a significant transformation of the city’s civic administration, Indian Express reported. The new legislation will replace the existing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Act of 2021.

The new legislation will replace the existing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Act of 2021 and lay the groundwork for breaking up the current civic body into multiple corporations.

Announcing the move on Friday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said a formal notification outlining the GBGA’s implementation would be issued on May 15, the report added. While the final number of corporations to emerge from the BBMP split has not been confirmed, the Act permits the creation of up to seven.

Despite the dissolution of the BBMP’s current legal structure, a restructured civic body, likely to retain the BBMP name, will continue to manage the city’s municipal affairs under the GBGA framework. An administrator will be appointed to oversee the division, with the existing BBMP commissioner expected to stay in charge during the transition period.

The Bill received the governor’s assent in April after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot raised queries in March. The government provided clarifications and resubmitted the Bill following its passage in both Houses during the Budget session.

As per senior officials, the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), to be chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will have jurisdiction over the existing 709 sq km area of BBMP. The GBA will be responsible for urban planning, administrative coordination, and execution of large-scale infrastructure and mobility projects across Greater Bengaluru.

The Act also aims to empower local ward committees and enhance grassroots political accountability, key elements the government says will bring greater efficiency and transparency to urban governance.

However, the legislation faced strong resistance in the legislature. BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) members walked out during debates, claiming the Bill violates the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which mandates the devolution of power to urban local bodies.

Once the GBGA is notified, the government is expected to begin the process of reorganising Bengaluru’s civic framework in earnest.