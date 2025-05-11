Bengaluru metro stations get AI-powered surveillance, number plate tracking system: Report

In a move to enhance commuter safety and perimeter security, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has deployed an upgraded surveillance system at six metro stations between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road. The pilot implementation at the six stations is likely to be expanded to other parts of the network in the coming months.(PTI File Photo)

The system, which was commissioned on Thursday, features advanced AI-powered video analytics and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology. Unlike earlier setups that focused mainly on station interiors, the new surveillance network also keeps a watchful eye on the areas surrounding each station, Deccan Herald reported.

BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao said the new system is designed to provide real-time threat detection and improve situational awareness for metro authorities.

“With the integration of AI and ANPR, we can now proactively monitor station environments, swiftly identify suspicious behaviour or anomalies, and respond faster to potential threats. This marks a significant step towards a more secure metro experience for Bengaluru,” Rao said, according to DH.

The ANPR system captures and analyses vehicle number plates near the stations, adding another layer to the security apparatus.

According to the publication, officials said the enhanced surveillance infrastructure is expected to aid both crowd management and law enforcement coordination, particularly during emergencies or high-alert situations.

5.35 lakh geo-tagged CCTV cameras

In a significant stride towards enhancing digital policing, Bengaluru has geo-tagged more than 5.35 lakh CCTV cameras across the city, The Indian Express reported.

The effort is part of the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS), which leverages technology to strengthen crime surveillance and improve police response times. According to the report, the number of CCTV cameras in the city has grown sharply, with over three lakh new installations since January 2024 alone.