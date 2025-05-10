Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed cautious optimism regarding ceasefire in military actions between India and Pakistan, emphasising the need for continued vigilance in countering terrorism. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

"If both India and Pakistan have agreed, that is good. However, we must remain cautious...Even if there is a ceasefire, we must stay focused on countering terrorism," the Chief Minister stated.

Earlier today, both nations took the crucial step of de-escalation to restore peace.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

He added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to implement this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12th at 1200 hours."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said," India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Earlier US Secretary of state Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.