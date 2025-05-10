Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders crackdown on illegal stockpiling across state

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed a statewide crackdown on illegal hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities, stressing the need for constant surveillance to prevent artificial inflation of prices. Chairing a high-level meeting on Saturday with officials from multiple departments, the CM also called for stringent measures to maintain law and order amid ongoing tensions in the state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Also Read - Provocative slogans on Karnataka's engineering college women's hostel wall, case registered

Issuing a stern warning, Siddaramaiah told officials that attempts to exploit the current crisis by manipulating prices through stockpiling must be curbed immediately. “Unlawful stockpiling and black market operations must be closely monitored. Any effort to create artificial scarcity or escalate prices unnecessarily should be thwarted,” he said.

In light of rising communal concerns, Siddaramaiah instructed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to conduct daily press briefings until the situation stabilises. He directed them to identify individuals responsible for inciting communal hatred, disrupting harmony, or conspiring to destabilise public peace, and initiate legal proceedings against them.

“There should be a clear and updated list of those spreading communal hatred or endangering the unity of the state and the country. They must be placed under strict surveillance and dealt with according to the law,” the CM asserted.

Also Read - Karnataka cancels police leaves amid heightened security alert, Siddaramaiah to hold emergency meeting

Siddaramaiah also highlighted the rising threat of misinformation and stressed the importance of cracking down on fake news. He asked authorities to keep a close watch on media and social media platforms to prevent the spread of false or inflammatory content. “The rule of law must take precedence. Safeguarding the lives and peace of people is the highest priority,” he said.

To bolster preparedness, the Chief Minister called for mock drills at strategic locations and reinforced security arrangements across the state. He instructed that guidelines for these drills be formulated at both the state and district levels. “Security measures must be proactive, not reactive. We must be ready to handle any situation,” he added.

Further steps announced include strengthening intelligence networks, enhancing coastal security through continuous patrolling, and activating fire stations for round-the-clock emergency response. He also urged the immediate recruitment of civil defence volunteers across all districts via an online registration process.

Additionally, Siddaramaiah ordered the setting up of help centres and helplines in every district to support public outreach and emergency response. “Every arm of the government must work in coordination to restore calm and ensure public safety,” he said.

(With agency inputs)