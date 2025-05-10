Provocative slogans on Karnataka's engineering college women's hostel wall, case registered

Inflammatory and obscene graffiti, targeting religious communities, was found in the bathroom wall of the women's hostel of a reputed engineering college in Karnataka's Udupi district, police said on Saturday. A police case was registered in Karnataka's Udupi after provocative slogans were found at a college washroom.

The incident came to light on the evening of May 7, when provocative slogans were discovered written in English on a bathroom wall of the main block of the girls' hostel, located in Nitte, a place in Karkala taluk. Upon getting information, a case has been registered and an investigation on.

According to a police statement, the slogans appeared to have been designed to provoke disharmony between two communities. The writing in offensive language, was reported by the hostel manager to local police.

Based on the complaint, Karkala Rural Police have registered a case under Section 353(2) (deals with making, publishing, or circulating statements containing false information, rumours, or alarming news with the intent of creating or promoting feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill will between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered, and we are in the process of identifying those responsible," Superintendent of Police, Udupi district, Arun K said.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning students in connection with the case. While preliminary reports suggest the involvement of a female student, officials have not yet zeroed in on any suspects.

The incident has sparked concern over increasing instances of polarising expressions within educational institutions. The college administration has not yet released an official statement.