‘Every Kannadiga…’: Kichcha Sudeep writes to PM Modi, lauds Operation Sindoor amid Indo-Pak tensions

Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep has penned a heartfelt letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep admiration for the government's leadership during Operation Sindoor and affirming Karnataka's solidarity with the nation during times of heightened Indo-Pak tensions. Actor Kichcha Sudeep

In the letter dated May 9, Sudeep — who recently lost his mother, Smt. Saroja Sanjeev — first thanked the Prime Minister for his condolence message, calling it a source of strength during a difficult time. But beyond personal gratitude, Sudeep's message strongly resonated with national pride and unity.

Writing as a “proud Indian,” Sudeep praised the success of Operation Sindoor, describing it as more than just a military response. “It was a statement,” he wrote. “A bold, decisive message to the world that Bharat does not flinch, Bharat does not forget, and Bharat always rises.”

The actor, who is also a producer and director, applauded the Prime Minister for leading with clarity and conviction. He noted that the operation reflected the “very spirit of our civilization” — one that is fearless, dharmic, and resolute.

Kannada film industry stands with you: PM Modi

Most notably, Sudeep emphasized that the people of Karnataka stand firmly with the rest of the country. “Every Kannadiga, and the entire Kannada film industry, stands firmly with you,” he wrote, adding that the state draws inspiration from the Prime Minister’s courage and leadership.

The letter also highlighted the role of India’s armed forces, commending their precision, discipline, and bravery. “Their success is our pride,” Sudeep wrote, while echoing a unifying message: “We stand united as one people, one voice, one nation.”

According to the Indian Army, Pakistani forces attempted a large-scale drone strike and carried out multiple ceasefire violations along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) from last few days. The attacks were swiftly countered. “All nefarious designs will be responded to with force,” the Army said in a statement, reaffirming its commitment to protect India’s territorial integrity.