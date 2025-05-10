BBMP bans meat sale and animal slaughter in Bengaluru on May 12 for Buddha Purnima

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an official ban on the slaughter of animals and sale of meat across Bengaluru on May 12 in observance of Buddha Purnima, a significant religious occasion for the Buddhist community. The directive was announced by the Joint Director of the BBMP’s Animal Husbandry Department on May 9, aiming to maintain the sanctity of the day. BBMP orders mean ban across Bengaluru on Buddha Purnima (Pic for representation) ((Praful Gangurde /HT Photo))

Why is mean banned on Buddha Purnima?

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, marks the birth, enlightenment, and death (Mahaparinirvana) of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The day is considered one of the most sacred festivals by Buddhists around the world and is observed with prayers, meditation, acts of compassion, and non-violence. As a symbol of respect for these values—especially the emphasis on ahimsa (non-harming)—many parts of India enforce restrictions on animal slaughter and meat sales during this time.

In keeping with these traditions, civic authorities often prohibit meat-related activities to ensure the spiritual atmosphere of the festival is upheld. BBMP officials stated that the ban will be applicable across all meat shops, slaughterhouses, and animal markets within city limits.

Such measures are not new and are typically enforced on other major religious days like Gandhi Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, and certain Hindu festivals, where non-violence is a central tenet. The BBMP has urged all vendors and meat shop owners to comply with the order, warning that violations may attract penalties under municipal regulations.