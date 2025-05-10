Karnataka cancels police leaves amid heightened security alert, Siddaramaiah to hold emergency meeting

In light of the evolving national security situation, the Karnataka government has suspended all leaves and holidays for police personnel across the state, Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Saturday. The move comes as a precautionary measure to ensure round-the-clock vigilance, particularly in coastal regions.

“No leaves will be sanctioned to police officers at this point, as we cannot predict when the situation will normalise. Until we receive further instructions from the Centre, we must remain on high alert,” Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to chair a high-level review meeting later in the evening with officials from the Home and Revenue departments. The meeting will assess the state's readiness to respond to any emergency, with a focus on maintaining essential services and supplies.

“This is a preparation exercise. We need to ensure that food grains, drinking water, hospitals, medicines, and other essential commodities are adequately available,” the Home Minister said.

Parameshwara emphasised the importance of strengthening security along the state’s coastline, stretching from Uttara Kannada to Dakshina Kannada. Drawing on lessons from previous crises, he said, “Our past experiences during conflict have shown us that the coastal belt requires enhanced security.”

He outlined a three-tiered security structure in coastal areas involving the state police, port security, and the Indian Navy.

The state government, he added, has already received advisories from the Union government and has initiated corresponding measures.

“We have tightened security around sensitive locations and flagged areas that could be vulnerable to suspicious activity. All such spots across the state have been sensitised,” Parameshwara noted.

The Chief Minister is also expected to review any new advisories issued by the Centre and assess the state's capacity to respond to a “war-like situation,” if needed, the minister added.

