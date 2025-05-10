Bengaluru's Bellandur lake gets 79 crore boost for rejuvenation efforts: Report

In a significant move to clean up one of Bengaluru’s most heavily polluted water bodies, the Karnataka Cabinet has cleared an additional ₹79 crore for the rejuvenation of Bellandur Lake, taking the total project outlay to ₹179 crore, according to a report by The Indian Express. In 2015, Bellandur lake started frothing because of unchecked dumping of sewage and industrial effluents. (HT archive)

The lake, notorious for producing toxic foam and catching fire in the past due to unchecked pollution, has been under scrutiny by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for years. The additional funding comes as part of a comprehensive development project mandated by the tribunal. The state government will bear 75% of the cost, while the remaining 25% will be contributed by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

Law Minister H K Patil, speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Friday, said the NGT had advised the government to submit a proposal if further funding was required for Bellandur’s restoration, the report added.

(Also Read: Belagavi gets its own Vande Bharat Express from Bengaluru; Not an extension of Dharwad route)

A 2023 study by the Indian Institute of Science’s Centre for Sustainable Technologies (CST) had highlighted untreated sewage inflow as a key contributor to the lake’s pollution. The stagnant sewage, when left in the oxygen-deficient lake for days, degrades partially and forms sludge. Over time, this sludge traps surfactants, chemicals found in detergents and shampoos, which lead to the infamous frothing.

According to CST’s chief research scientist HN Chanakya, the problem becomes visibly worse after heavy rains. The influx of rainwater churns the surfactant-rich sludge, dislodging it and allowing it to rise to the surface, where it forms thick foam, often seen at the lake’s outflow points.

The researchers warned that while foam rarely forms in the centre of the lake, it appears at the outlets where rising water carries surfactant-laced sludge through narrow gaps, creating the frothy mixture. They recommended that the government halt the inflow of untreated sewage and remove existing sludge before the monsoon to prevent future episodes.

The Cabinet's renewed push for Bellandur’s revival reflects the growing urgency to restore the lake, which once served as an important water body but has now become symbolic of Bengaluru's urban ecological crisis.

(Also Read: What is ‘Sanchari Cauvery’? Bengaluru's new government-run water tanker service explained)