What is ‘Sanchari Cauvery’? Bengaluru's new government-run water tanker service explained

In a bid to rein in skyrocketing water prices and tackle the city’s long-standing dependence on private water suppliers, the Karnataka government has launched ‘Sanchari Cauvery’, a state-operated water tanker service aimed at delivering clean, affordable drinking water directly to residents. The new service is operated through GPS-tracked tankers.(X/@ArshadRizwan)

Launched on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at Vidhana Soudha, the initiative promises to undercut what he termed the “tanker mafia”, private operators who, according to the minister, charge up to ₹3,000 for a single tanker using water drawn from over 3,000 unregulated borewells.

“With ‘Sanchari Cauvery’, we are supplying BWSSB-certified Cauvery water at reasonable prices, ₹660 for 4,000 litres and ₹740 for 6,000 litres, to ensure people don’t fall prey to exploitation,” Shivakumar said, as quoted in a press note issued by his office.

The new service is operated through GPS-tracked tankers, and bookings can be made via the official app Kaveri on Wheels, available on the Google Play Store. The water supplied is BIS-certified and comes with a government guarantee of quality, a key differentiator from many private suppliers whose sources are often unknown.

Describing the scheme as a first-of-its-kind in the city, Shivakumar said this doorstep delivery model was conceptualised to bridge gaps in Bengaluru’s formal water supply infrastructure, especially in newly developed or water-stressed areas.

In addition to the new delivery scheme, the minister said the state had also laid the foundation for a ₹1,900 crore project near Nelamangala to treat Vrishabhavathi river water and use it to replenish tanks in rural parts of Bengaluru. He added that the government is working on Cauvery Stage VI, with several banks reportedly showing interest in financing the next phase.

To further ease access, the BWSSB will now charge just ₹1,000 as a deposit for new water connections in smaller homes. For apartments, owners will be allowed to pay the connection fee in instalments, 20 per cent upfront and the rest within a year.

Shivakumar also addressed security concerns in the backdrop of regional tensions, stating that tightened measures were in place at reservoirs and tourists would be restricted from accessing dam sites.

“Public cooperation is key during this time. We are ensuring water reaches homes safely and affordably, without handing control to private entities,” he said, referring to past proposals to privatise water supply that were eventually shelved.

