Bengaluru Police geo-tag over 5.35 lakh CCTV cameras to boost crime detection: Report

In a major step towards smarter and more responsive policing, Bengaluru has crossed a new milestone with over 5.35 lakh CCTV cameras now geo-tagged across the city, Indian Express reported. The initiative is part of the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS).(ANI)

According to the report, the initiative is part of the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS), which integrates digital tools into crime monitoring and response. The number of surveillance cameras has seen a dramatic rise in the last 15 months, with more than three lakh new installations recorded since January 2024.

“Back in January 2024, Bengaluru had about 2.32 lakh CCTV cameras. We took up the challenge of expanding that number to five lakh, and now we’ve surpassed it,” said Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, highlighting the scale of the initiative according to the publication.

The geo-tagging exercise helps law enforcement pinpoint the exact location of cameras, both public and private, installed in residential neighbourhoods, marketplaces, highways, schools, hospitals, banks, and traffic intersections. The data is being maintained and accessed through the MCCTNS platform, allowing officers to quickly identify nearby surveillance footage when an incident occurs.

'Digital eyes and ears'

“These cameras are invaluable to the police. They are our digital eyes and ears. When something happens, we know exactly where to look and whom to contact for footage,” Dayananda said according to the report.

The massive rollout of cameras has been driven by multiple initiatives, including the Centre’s Safe City project and the enforcement of the Public Safety Act, which mandates surveillance systems for commercial establishments. Even small shops like tea stalls have been encouraged to install cameras.

“All cameras are mapped on our digital portal. This makes it easier for our teams to conduct real-time assessments and improve response time,” the police chief added according to IE.

