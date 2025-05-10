Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amid India-Pak tensions, Karnataka government postpones mega anniversary event: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2025 08:01 AM IST

The Karnataka government intended to distribute one lakh title deeds to residents of newly recognized revenue villages during the event.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Karnataka government has decided to indefinitely postpone a major event that was scheduled to mark the Congress-led administration’s two-year anniversary in power, Deccan Herald reported.

The celebration, originally planned for May 20 in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district, was expected to draw large crowds.(PTI)
The celebration, originally planned for May 20 in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district, was expected to draw large crowds.(PTI)

The celebration, originally planned for May 20 in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district, was expected to draw large crowds as the government intended to distribute one lakh title deeds to residents of newly recognized revenue villages, the report further added. 

These villages, previously considered undocumented habitations, were part of a major land regularisation drive.

Speaking to media after a Cabinet meeting on Friday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil confirmed the decision to defer the event, citing security concerns in light of current national developments.

“The central government has issued advisories to all states. In response, the chief secretary will instruct deputy commissioners across districts to step up preparedness,” Patil said according to the publication. He added that civil defence personnel, police forces, and local administrative bodies would be put on alert to ensure readiness.

Patil also noted that the Cabinet had expressed appreciation for the Indian armed forces’ “befitting reply” to Pakistan, referring to recent military operations in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

(Also Read: Security guard held for killing 8-year-old boy in Bengaluru over clash with daughters: Report)

India vs Pak tension

India carried out retaliatory strikes on Saturday following Pakistan’s coordinated attacks on 26 locations across the country, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Multiple areas along the Line of Control (LoC) witnessed intermittent exchange of fire, with several explosions reported in Jammu and Kashmir. A large plume of smoke was seen rising from the Dibber area in Udhampur after a loud blast.

In Rajouri, continuous shelling led to damage of residential properties. Loud explosions were also heard in Akhnoor and other parts of Jammu region.

This latest escalation follows a day after Pakistan attempted to target civilian infrastructure along the LoC and International Border. Indian air defence systems had successfully intercepted the drone activity on Friday, with sightings reported in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors.

India had earlier conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians.

With Pakistan now intensifying its offensive, Indian defence forces have responded with strong counter-measures, maintaining high alert across border regions.

(Also Read: Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed vows to sacrifice life for India, repeats 'suicide bomber' remark)

(With agency inputs)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Amid India-Pak tensions, Karnataka government postpones mega anniversary event: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On