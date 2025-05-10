Amid India-Pak tensions, Karnataka government postpones mega anniversary event: Report

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Karnataka government has decided to indefinitely postpone a major event that was scheduled to mark the Congress-led administration’s two-year anniversary in power, Deccan Herald reported. The celebration, originally planned for May 20 in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district, was expected to draw large crowds.(PTI)

The celebration, originally planned for May 20 in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district, was expected to draw large crowds as the government intended to distribute one lakh title deeds to residents of newly recognized revenue villages, the report further added.

These villages, previously considered undocumented habitations, were part of a major land regularisation drive.

Speaking to media after a Cabinet meeting on Friday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil confirmed the decision to defer the event, citing security concerns in light of current national developments.

“The central government has issued advisories to all states. In response, the chief secretary will instruct deputy commissioners across districts to step up preparedness,” Patil said according to the publication. He added that civil defence personnel, police forces, and local administrative bodies would be put on alert to ensure readiness.

Patil also noted that the Cabinet had expressed appreciation for the Indian armed forces’ “befitting reply” to Pakistan, referring to recent military operations in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

India vs Pak tension

India carried out retaliatory strikes on Saturday following Pakistan’s coordinated attacks on 26 locations across the country, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Multiple areas along the Line of Control (LoC) witnessed intermittent exchange of fire, with several explosions reported in Jammu and Kashmir. A large plume of smoke was seen rising from the Dibber area in Udhampur after a loud blast.

In Rajouri, continuous shelling led to damage of residential properties. Loud explosions were also heard in Akhnoor and other parts of Jammu region.

This latest escalation follows a day after Pakistan attempted to target civilian infrastructure along the LoC and International Border. Indian air defence systems had successfully intercepted the drone activity on Friday, with sightings reported in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors.

India had earlier conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians.

With Pakistan now intensifying its offensive, Indian defence forces have responded with strong counter-measures, maintaining high alert across border regions.

