Security guard held for killing 8-year-old boy in Bengaluru over clash with daughters: Report

A 36-year-old security guard has been arrested for allegedly murdering an eight-year-old boy in Bengaluru following repeated altercations between the child and the guard’s daughters, reported The Indian Express. Bengaluru man allegedly killed a 8-year-old boy for picking a fight with his daughters in an apartment complex.

According to the report, the accused, Chandeswar Matur, hails from Bihar and was employed at an apartment complex in Rayasandra, in the south-eastern part of the city. He lived nearby with his wife and two daughters.

Matur reportedly grew furious with the boy, Ramananda, also from Bihar, over frequent fights with his daughters. Despite multiple warnings, the confrontations allegedly continued. On Wednesday evening, Ramananda went missing, prompting his family and local residents to begin a frantic search around 7 pm. Growing suspicious of Matur due to past disputes with neighbors, residents alerted the police.

“During interrogation, Matur confessed that he had taken the boy to Rayasandra Lake, where he smothered him before disposing of the body in the water,” a senior police officer is quoted as a saying.

Following his confession, a late-night operation was launched, and the boy’s body was recovered from the lake.

The police said Matur's actions were driven by personal anger and a desire to “teach the boy a lesson” for allegedly troubling his daughters. The incident has shocked the local community, particularly the residents of the apartment complex where both families lived.

Police have booked Matur for murder and destruction of evidence, and further investigation is underway.