What is Territorial Army? Centre empowers Army chief to mobilise reserve force amid India-Pakistan tensions

As tensions flare up between India and Pakistan, the central government has given the green light to the Chief of the Army Staff to call on the Territorial Army (TA) — a reserve force that supports the regular Indian Army during emergencies. The government has decided to strengthen military presence across the country by deploying 14 of the 32 existing Territorial Army battalions(HT photo)

Amid rising security concerns, the government has decided to strengthen military presence across the country by deploying 14 of the 32 existing Territorial Army battalions in key military zones, according to a Ministry of Defence notification issued on May 6.

These include the Southern, Eastern, Western, Central, Northern, and South Western Commands, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar Command and the Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

What is the Territorial Army?

The Territorial Army is a volunteer force that acts as a second line of defence after the regular Indian Army. Unlike full-time soldiers, TA members are civilians who take time out of their regular jobs to train and serve the country in times of need.

This force is meant for people already employed in civil professions — doctors, engineers, business owners, and more — who are ready to put on the uniform when called upon. They undergo military training periodically and are ready to support national defence during wars, natural disasters, or other emergencies.

The Territorial Army operates part-time, and volunteers are required to undergo two months of training each year.

Depending on the situation, officers may also be called for extended military service as need be. When called up for training or active duty, they receive the same pay, allowances, and privileges as regular Army officers.

Promotions up to lieutenant colonel are given based on service duration and set criteria, while promotions to colonel and brigadier are based on selection.

As per the official website, the Territorial Army currently has around 50,000 personnel across 65 units, including both departmental units (like those from Railways, ONGC, and Indian Oil) and Non-Departmental units (Infantry Battalions, Ecological Task Forces, and Engineering units).

TA’s history during wars and emergencies

While the force took a formal shape in 1920, when the Indian Territorial Force was set up, it has a long history, starting in 1857 during India’s First War of Independence.

After India became independent, the Territorial Army Act was passed in 1948. The force was officially launched a year later, in 1949, by C. Rajagopalachari, the first Indian governor-general.

Since its formation, the TA has been involved in key military operations, including the 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars, Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, and anti-insurgency duties in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeast. TA units have also played a crucial role in helping during natural disasters such as earthquakes and cyclones.

October 9 is observed every year as Territorial Army Day.