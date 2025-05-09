'Didn't intercept Indian drones because...': Pakistan defence minister's bizarre explanation

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday that the country deliberately chose not to intercept Indian drones to avoid exposing the exact locations of their military assets. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif gestures during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 8, 2025. (REUTERS)

A video circulating on social media shows him commenting on the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, stating, “We didn't intercept Indian drones because we didn't want to reveal our locations.”

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

A day earlier, Asif appeared to struggle during an interview with CNN when questioned about Pakistan’s claims of shooting down Indian jets. When asked whether he had proof to back the claims, Asif pointed to social media posts.

CNN journalist highlighted that Pakistan had claimed to have downed five Indian Air Force jets and asked for evidence. "Can you provide more detail? Let's start with this very specific claim of five fighter jets shot down. Where's the evidence for that, sir?" she asked.

In response, Asif said, "On Indian social media, not on our social media. The debris of these jets fell... it's all over Indian media."

The journalist quickly pushed back, pointing out the lack of official evidence, and said, "You’re the defence minister, sir. The reason to talk to you today, sir, is not to talk about content all over social media. I'm sorry."

The interview has since gone viral on social media, drawing strong criticism of the Pakistani defence minister.

Indian Army repulses Pakistan's drone attacks

During the intervening night of May 8 and 9, the Indian Army effectively repelled multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an official statement, the Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force."

Earlier, on May 8, the Indian Army shot down over 50 Pakistani drones in a major counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders, sources told ANI.

The operation followed Pakistan's failed attempts to breach Indian airspace using swarm drones across multiple locations.