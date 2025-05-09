Menu Explore
Indian Army ‘effectively repulses’ Pakistan's overnight drone attacks: 'Befitting reply given'

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2025 08:20 AM IST

Indian Army repelled coordinated drone attacks from Pakistan along the western border on May 8-9. The Army confirmed effective counteractions.

The Indian Army on Friday said it gave a befitting reply to a series of coordinated attacks by the Pakistan Armed Forces along the western border, including the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of May 8 and 9. It added that the drone attacks were effectively repulsed

A family sits in an open restaurent just before a suspected Pakistan attack in Jammu, (REUTERS)
A family sits in an open restaurent just before a suspected Pakistan attack in Jammu, (REUTERS)

In an official statement, the Army said Pakistan launched multiple drone strikes and used other munitions across the entire western frontier. In addition to the aerial aggression, Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the LoC.

"OPERATION SINDOOR. Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. #IndianArmy remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignity and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force,” it said in the statement on X.

The Indian Army also released a video showing the destruction of a Pakistani post in airstrikes carried out across the Line of Control.

While the exact sector where the post was targeted has not been disclosed, the footage underscores India's strong and calibrated response to the ongoing ceasefire violations.

Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
