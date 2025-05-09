Chief minister Omar Abdullah rushes to Jammu after India foils Pakistan's drone attacks

After a night full of roaring sirens and thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah left for Jammu on Friday morning to take stock of the on-ground situation in the city. Omar Abdullah’s visit to Jammu comes after the city was targeted by Pakistani drones which were intercepted by Indian forces.(File/PTI)

"Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night's failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division," he said in a post on X.

Abdullah’s visit to Jammu comes after the city was targeted by Pakistani drones and missiles and sirens raided all Thursday night. However, India said it “neutralised” Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks which were meant to target several military bases, including in Jammu and Pathankot.

Also read: Indian Army ‘effectively repulses’ Pakistan's overnight drone attacks: 'Befitting reply given'

Schools shut in Jammu and Kashmir

Schools in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir have been shut amid the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan till Monday. To this, Abdullah said that the state government will review the decision to shut schools on Monday, reported PTI.

Track live updates of India-Pakistan military conflict here.

He said that whether the closure of schools will be extended or not depends on how the situation unfolds by Monday.

“We will review the decision on Monday afternoon. The situation at the time will determine if the closure is extended or not & if extended, for how long,” said a post by the chief minister’s X account.

The schools in the state were shut on Thursday for two days by Jammu and Kashmir education minister Sakina Itoo amid rising military tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Thursday night, air raid sirens sounded across several cities of Jammu and Kashmir, including Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla and Kupwara among others. Loud explosions were also heard across these cities as Pakistan tried to attack.

However, Pakistan’s attempts were thwarted by the Indian military, following which, the defence ministry said that India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people".