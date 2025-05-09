Hours after foiling Pakistan's attacks, Indian Army shares video of counteroffensive

Hours after embarrassing Pakistan by completely foiling its drone attacks across the Line of Control and International Border, the Indian Army on Friday shared a video of its counteroffensive showing the destruction of what appears to be a Pakistani post. Pakistan made failed attempts to send Swarm Drones all across the LoC and the International Border.

The army's video shows a projectile destroying a structure. They didn't elaborate on what the structure was or where it was located. However, the visuals came after the Operation Sindoor montage and were linked to an X post detailing the security forces' action against Pakistan's grave provocation.

"OPERATION SINDOOR. Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs. The Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force," it said in the post.

How India destroyed Pakistan's offensive

Pakistan on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning attempted to attack 15 strategically important Indian cities. The attack was foiled by Indian air defence systems.

On Thursday evening, Pakistan launched another major offensive in cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Punjab, targeting military installations and civilians with drones, missiles and swarm attacks. Indian air defence was activated again and eliminated all projectiles in the air.

According to sources, Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones across various places along the Line of Control and the International Border. Over 45-50 drones were successfully neutralised during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army Air Defence units in the areas of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot. The engagement involved extensive use of L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment.

Earlier on Thursday, India attacked locations with Pakistani radars. It also destroyed an air defence system in Lahore.