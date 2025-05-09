Early morning blast sound in Jammu triggers sirens, blackout after Pakistan's overnight airstrikes

Sounds of blasts were heard in Jammu early Friday morning, triggering sounds of sirens and a blackout in the city. The blast sounds were heard around 4.15am. A blackout is seen after residents of the city of Jammu reported hearing explosions and sirens in Srinagar on Thursday, May 8, 2025.(AP)

The development came hours after India thwarted the Pakistani military's attempts to target military installations in border areas. Follow LIVE updates.

The Indian armed forces repulsed multiple Pakistani strikes in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat as a blackout was enforced across a wide swathe of the western border.

At least eight Pakistani missiles were intercepted at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia in the Jammu region as India’s S400 air defence system shot down hostile missiles at multiple places along the western border.

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today," a defence ministry spokesperson said.

"The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established standard operating procedures (SOPs)," he said.

"No casualties or material losses were reported," the official added as the second day of the confrontation between the two militaries further escalated the already tense situation.

Earlier in the day, defence ministry had said that Indian armed forces foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country using missiles and drones.

It said the Pakistani military attempted last night to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.

In response, India had launched kamikaze drones and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore.

Tensions remain high between India and Pakistan in the wake of the the Pahalgam terror attack on that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.