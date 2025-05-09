Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed vows to sacrifice life for India, repeats 'suicide bomber' remark

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2025 05:43 PM IST

This not the first time for Khan to make similar statements. Earlier too, he said that he would like to become a suicide bomber and attack Pakistan. 

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan following India’s decisive military response under ‘Operation Sindoor’, Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan made a dramatic statement on Friday, declaring he would willingly become a "suicide bomber" against Pakistan if given permission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government.

Karnataka housing and minorities welfare minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.(X/Zameer Ahmed Khan)
Karnataka housing and minorities welfare minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.(X/Zameer Ahmed Khan)

Also Read - Bengaluru's Electronics City flyover sees vehicle blaze, triggers traffic jam

“I am ready to sacrifice my life for the country. If the central government and the Prime Minister approve, I will go to Pakistan as a suicide bomber,” said Khan, reiterating his firm stance against terrorism. He also distanced Indian Muslims from Pakistan, stating emphatically, “We Indian Muslims have nothing to do with Pakistan. In fact, we hate it. The BJP always tried to link Indian Muslims with Pakistan." 

Not the first time for Zameer Ahmed Khan

This not the first time for Khan to make similar statements. Earlier too, he said that he would like to become a suicide bomber and attack Pakistan, if PM Modi and Amit Shah allow him. 

Also Read - Tiranga yatra held in Bengaluru to show solidarity with armed forces amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

Khan’s remarks come in the backdrop of heightened national security concerns following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 Indian tourists dead. In retaliation, India carried out airstrikes on nine terror-linked locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s attempted retaliation triggered a high-level security review chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block in Delhi. The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, along with the three service chiefs and Defence Secretary RK Singh.

According to the Indian Army, Pakistani forces attempted a large-scale drone strike and carried out multiple ceasefire violations along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) during the intervening night of May 8 and 9. The attacks were swiftly countered. “All nefarious designs will be responded to with force,” the Army said in a statement, reaffirming its commitment to protect India’s territorial integrity.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed vows to sacrifice life for India, repeats 'suicide bomber' remark
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On