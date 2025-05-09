Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed vows to sacrifice life for India, repeats 'suicide bomber' remark

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan following India’s decisive military response under ‘Operation Sindoor’, Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan made a dramatic statement on Friday, declaring he would willingly become a "suicide bomber" against Pakistan if given permission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government. Karnataka housing and minorities welfare minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.(X/Zameer Ahmed Khan)

“I am ready to sacrifice my life for the country. If the central government and the Prime Minister approve, I will go to Pakistan as a suicide bomber,” said Khan, reiterating his firm stance against terrorism. He also distanced Indian Muslims from Pakistan, stating emphatically, “We Indian Muslims have nothing to do with Pakistan. In fact, we hate it. The BJP always tried to link Indian Muslims with Pakistan."

Not the first time for Zameer Ahmed Khan

This not the first time for Khan to make similar statements. Earlier too, he said that he would like to become a suicide bomber and attack Pakistan, if PM Modi and Amit Shah allow him.

Khan’s remarks come in the backdrop of heightened national security concerns following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 Indian tourists dead. In retaliation, India carried out airstrikes on nine terror-linked locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s attempted retaliation triggered a high-level security review chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block in Delhi. The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, along with the three service chiefs and Defence Secretary RK Singh.

According to the Indian Army, Pakistani forces attempted a large-scale drone strike and carried out multiple ceasefire violations along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) during the intervening night of May 8 and 9. The attacks were swiftly countered. “All nefarious designs will be responded to with force,” the Army said in a statement, reaffirming its commitment to protect India’s territorial integrity.