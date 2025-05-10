Bengaluru to get fourth major rail hub as Devanahalli survey gets approval: Report

In a move aimed at decongesting Bengaluru’s overstretched railway infrastructure, the Railway Board has greenlit a detailed survey to explore the feasibility of setting up a new mega terminal with maintenance facilities near Devanahalli, Times of India reported. The project, which will cost over ₹ 1.3 crore for the survey alone.

According to the report, the project, which will cost over ₹1.3 crore for the survey alone, is intended to identify a suitable location either around the existing Devanahalli station or along the Yelahanka–Devanahalli–Chikkaballapur corridor. Once established, this terminal will serve as the city’s fourth major rail hub and help redistribute traffic more efficiently across the network.

Currently, Bengaluru, home to over 11.5 million people, manages with just three terminals: KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur, and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli. These facilities are already operating at full capacity.

According to a press release issued by South Western Railway, the city’s railway system handles 140 originating, 139 terminating, and 142 passing-through trains every day, in addition to 110 trains undergoing primary maintenance. In 2024-25 alone, the city recorded nearly 104 million originating passengers, with a total rail footfall touching 212 million, the TOI report further added.

Officials say this strain has led to severe congestion, delays, and platform overcrowding. With projections estimating 210 originating trains per day in the near future, the need for expanded infrastructure has become urgent.

Rapid urbanisation within city limits has limited opportunities for expansion, making Devanahalli, located on the outskirts and close to the Kempegowda International Airport, a strategic choice. The proposed terminal is expected to include pit lines and maintenance facilities, improving operational turnaround and reducing load on the core city terminals.

