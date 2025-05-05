Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four arrested for abducting, killing 19-year-old in Devanahalli

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
May 05, 2025 07:16 AM IST

Four men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Pritam N in Devanahalli due to a relationship with a 21-year-old woman.

Four people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping and then killing a 19-year-old man in Devanahalli as he reportedly had a relationship with a 21-year-old woman, police said.

Four arrested for abducting, killing 19-year-old in Devanahalli
Four arrested for abducting, killing 19-year-old in Devanahalli

“The deceased, identified as Pritam N from Neerguntepalya village in Devanahalli taluk, was reportedly abducted in a car by a group of men and later killed on Saturday. The prime accused in the case is Srikanth, cousin of the 21-year-old’s mother,” Devanahalli police inspector N Rakesh said.

“The group, allegedly drunk, brutally assaulted him, which led to his death. After killing him, they dumped his body and fled from the spot. However, on Sunday we were able to arrested the four accused — Srikanth (22), Sanjay (23), Charan (21), and Shivakumar (22). A case has been registered under relevant sections of kidnapping and murder based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family,” he said.

The officer said that initial investigations have revealed that the murder was likely due to the woman’s family disapproving their relationship for past two years.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Four arrested for abducting, killing 19-year-old in Devanahalli
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On