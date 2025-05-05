Four people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping and then killing a 19-year-old man in Devanahalli as he reportedly had a relationship with a 21-year-old woman, police said. Four arrested for abducting, killing 19-year-old in Devanahalli

“The deceased, identified as Pritam N from Neerguntepalya village in Devanahalli taluk, was reportedly abducted in a car by a group of men and later killed on Saturday. The prime accused in the case is Srikanth, cousin of the 21-year-old’s mother,” Devanahalli police inspector N Rakesh said.

“The group, allegedly drunk, brutally assaulted him, which led to his death. After killing him, they dumped his body and fled from the spot. However, on Sunday we were able to arrested the four accused — Srikanth (22), Sanjay (23), Charan (21), and Shivakumar (22). A case has been registered under relevant sections of kidnapping and murder based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family,” he said.

The officer said that initial investigations have revealed that the murder was likely due to the woman’s family disapproving their relationship for past two years.