Belagavi gets its own Vande Bharat Express from Bengaluru; Not an extension of Dharwad route

In a major boost to rail connectivity between north Karnataka and Bengaluru, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the launch of a new Vande Bharat Express between Belagavi and Bengaluru. Dispelling earlier speculation, the new train will not be an extension of the existing Bengaluru–Hubballi–Dharwad Vande Bharat service. A new Vande Bharat Express will be launched between Bengaluru and Belagavi. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Also Read - What is ‘Sanchari Cauvery’? Bengaluru's new government-run water tanker service explained

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar confirmed the development, highlighting that the demand for a high-speed rail link from Belagavi to the state capital has finally been addressed. For months, there were reports suggesting that the existing Vande Bharat running between Bengaluru and Dharwad might be extended to Belagavi. However, due to concerns over inconvenient timings, a dedicated train was sanctioned instead.

Taking to social media platform X, Shettar shared the update, calling it a "matter of great joy" and noting that Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and V. Somanna were actively involved in pushing for this proposal through multiple rounds of discussions with the Railway Ministry.

Exact timings and date of launch yet to be announced

According to the tentative schedule, the train will start from Belagavi early in the morning and reach Bengaluru by midday. It will then depart from Bengaluru in the afternoon and return to Belagavi by night — a timetable expected to benefit daily commuters, students, professionals, and business travellers. The excat timings are yet to be announced.

Also Read - Indian armed forces capable of giving fitting reply to Pakistan: DK Shivakumar

This marks the 11th Vande Bharat Express to operate in Karnataka, and with this addition, Bengaluru will now be connected by Vande Bharat services to seven major cities: Mysuru, Chennai, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Dharwad, Coimbatore, and Belagavi.

The move is expected to significantly reduce travel time and enhance comfort for passengers commuting between north Karnataka and the state’s capital.