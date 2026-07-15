Motorola Edge 70 Max unveiled in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, starts at ₹54,999

The Motorola Edge 70 Max starts at ₹54,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at ₹59,999. As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail of an instant ₹5,000 bank discount using select credit cards. The smartphone will go on sale from July 20 via Flipkart and Motorola's official online store.

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

Big batteries are becoming the next battleground for flagship smartphones, and Motorola is joining the race with its latest launch. The company has introduced the Motorola Edge 70 Max in India, bringing a 7,100mAh battery alongside Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a 144Hz AMOLED display. The smartphone joins the existing Edge 70 lineup and will be available in three Pantone-curated colour options.

Display, performance and software The Edge 70 Max is built for users who spend long hours gaming, streaming or multitasking. It features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 7,000 nits peak brightness, making it one of the brightest smartphone displays announced this year. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and also supports Water Touch, allowing it to remain responsive even with wet fingers.

Under the hood, Motorola has equipped the phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. The device ships with Android 16-based Hello UI and is promised to receive three Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates. To keep temperatures under control during intensive workloads, Motorola has also added a 5,500 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system.

Cameras, battery, and durability The Motorola Edge 70 Max features a 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary camera with optical image stabilisation, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera that also supports autofocus. On the front, users get a 32MP selfie camera, with support for recording videos in up to 4K at 60fps.

One of the biggest highlights of the Edge 70 Max is its 7,100mAh battery, which Motorola claims can deliver up to 58 hours of usage on a single charge. The phone supports 90W wired fast charging, 25W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wired charging for powering compatible accessories.

The smartphone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and support for 5G connectivity. Buyers can choose from Pantone Aqua Gray, Pantone Dark Shadow and Pantone Ice Melt colour options when sales begin on July 20.