Fresh Bandhwari waste tenders raise NGT order violation concerns

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has floated three tenders worth around ₹6 crore for the collection and transportation of fresh municipal solid waste from three city zones to the Bandhwari landfill. With this coming days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed it to submit a detailed timeline and action plan to stop fresh waste dumping at the site and identify an alternative waste processing facility, experts say could be a “violation” of the order. Officials said 15 sites have been inspected for an alternative facility, with Baliawas emerging as the frontrunner so far. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The tenders, released on July 12, cover Zones 1, 6 and 7. Zones 1 and 6 have an estimated budget of around ₹2.5 crore each and Zone 7 of ₹76 lakh. According to the tender documents, seen by HT, bidders will collect fresh municipal solid waste from secondary collection points (SCPs) and transport it to Bandhwari. A minimum of nine dumpers or compactors and one excavator or two JCB loaders are to be deployed, with additional equipment arranged if directed by the MCG.

When asked about it, officials said the transportation of fresh waste to Bandhwari is only an interim arrangement until an alternative site is identified.

“We have taken cognisance of the NGT order and are working on identifying a new waste disposal site. Till the time the site is ready, waste will continue to be transported to Bandhwari. Once the site is identified, waste collection vehicles will be rerouted there,” said joint commissioner Preetpal Singh.

Yash Varmani, a Gurugram-based legal expert and advocate, said, “The NGT had asked MCG to clear the legacy waste at the site and submit an action plan to stop the dumping of fresh waste. Continuing the practice amounts to a clear violation of the tribunal’s order. Earlier, the NGT had imposed environmental compensation on MCG due to its mismanagement of waste at Bandhwari,” he said.

Varmani added that the fresh tenders could invite additional penalties against the civic body and that non-compliance could attract imprisonment of up to three years under the applicable legal provisions.

Singh maintained that the fresh tenders do not violate the NGT’s directions. MCG officials said at least 15 locations have been inspected for the proposed waste disposal site, with Baliawas on the Gurugram-Faridabad road emerging as the most suitable contender so far.