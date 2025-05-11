Menu Explore
Padma Shri awardee, ex-ICAR chief Ayyappan found dead in Cauvery river near Mysuru

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
May 11, 2025 11:51 AM IST

People found his body floating in the river on Saturday and it was retrieved.

Former Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Padma Shri awardee, Subbanna Ayyappan, has been found dead in the Cauvery river near Srirangapatna, Police said.

Ayyappan (70) was an agriculture and fisheries (aquaculture) scientist, and was the first non-crop scientist to head the ICAR.
Ayyappan (70) was an agriculture and fisheries (aquaculture) scientist, and was the first non-crop scientist to head the ICAR.(naas.org)

People found his body floating in the river on Saturday and it was retrieved, they added.

Ayyappan (70) was an agriculture and fisheries (aquaculture) scientist, and was the first non-crop scientist to head the ICAR.

According to police, his two-wheeler was found on the river bank and it is suspected that he might have jumped into the river.

However, only investigation can determine the cause of his death, police said.

Ayyappan was a resident of Vishweshwara Nagar Industrial Area of Mysuru, and his family filed a complaint with the Vidyaranyapuram Police Station in Mysuru, stating that he had gone missing on May 7.

He used to do meditation often at the Saibaba ashram located on the banks of the Cauvery River in Srirangapatna, police said.

Ayyappan, who is credited for playing a role in India's 'Blue Revolution', is survived by his wife and two daughters.

More details awaited.

Padma Shri awardee, ex-ICAR chief Ayyappan found dead in Cauvery river near Mysuru
