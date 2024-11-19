Swiggy Instamart accused of underweighing vegetables: ‘It’s not an innocent mistake’

Swiggy Instamart has been accused of delivering vegetables significantly under the promised weight in a move that has left social media enraged. The underweight deliveries came to light after a Reddit user decided to use a weighing scale to weigh the vegetables he received via Swiggy Instamart. A Swiggy Instamart customer has accused the service of delivering vegetables well under the promised weight.

What the Swiggy Instamart customer found

The customer was surprised to see that a cauliflower he received weighed only 145 grams. The vegetable was listed on the Swiggy app as weighing between 400 to 600 grams.

“One of the veggies (cauliflower) made me check all the other ones for their weight. Most of the vegetables were underweight,” he wrote in his Reddit post, calling the underweighing of vegetables a scam by Swiggy. He said that he noticed weight discrepancies in all the vegetables he ordered.

Further tests revealed that he received only 965 grams of potatoes against the 1 kg he had ordered, as well as 170 grams of capsicum instead of the 250 grams he ordered. All in all, the customer received only 1.2 kg of vegetables after paying for 1.8 kg.

Swiggy Instamart’s response

When the customer raised the issue with Swiggy’s customer support, the response he received was unsatisfactory.

The customer shared pictures of his weighing scale with Swiggy’s support team, asking for a replacement or a full refund of ₹177. Screenshots of his chat with customer care executives show that Swiggy Instamart refused to refund the full amount, instead offering ₹89 as compensation.

Trying to escalate the issue also bore no fruit, as other Swiggy Instamart representatives also tried to offer a partial refund.

In his post, the customer said that the Swiggy support team as well as the escalation team were “shameless.” The fed-up customer finally "reported the issue to the government's Ingram consumer helpline and also mailed my bank to reverse credit the amount.”

HT.com has reached out to Swiggy and will update this copy on receiving a response.

“Shady, manipulative tricks”

The post generated anger on Reddit as dozens of Swiggy Instamart customers criticised the company for tricking customers. Some said it was not an “innocent” error but a pattern with Swiggy.

“This isn’t about the refund—it’s about the shady, manipulative tricks Swiggy keeps pulling. Think about how many orders they deliver every single day and how often they underweigh stuff compared to what’s printed on the stickers. It’s not some innocent mistake; it’s a system,” wrote one Reddit user, adding that Swiggy is “probably raking in crores every single day from these small errors.”

“I have a digital scale. Got underweight products. Same story, gave me a 50% refund and I agreed. Then I realised, what about the others who doesn't have a scale? How widespread this practice is?” another asked.