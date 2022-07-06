Swiggy offers reward for info on their ‘accidental brand ambassador’… the delivery man on horse

A video of a delivery man carrying a Swiggy bag recently went crazy viral because of the man’s choice of vehicle. The clip shows how the man selected a horse and rode around in a Mumbai road. Since being posted, the video has accumulated tons of comments and reactions. The online food ordering and delivery platform has now joined in too with a witty post. They also announced a reward for anyone who gives useful info about the man in the video.

“Let’s address the horse in the room,” they wrote as the caption of the post. Besides sharing the now-viral video, then also added a few lines about the incident.

“Attention netizens and foodies! It has come to our notice that a recent amateur video of an unknown person, carrying our monogrammed delivery bag while sitting quite confidently on a living white horse (not a statue), has propelled us to unexpected but not unappreciated fame,” they wrote. Then they added, “While we'd like to take some credit for the man's ingenious plan and vehicle of choice, we really can't. That's mainly because, just like most of you, we too have not yet been able to find out” along with a few questions that are making them think. There is a possibility you may have the same questions too.

In their post, Swiggy also announced a reward. “It's 5K in Swiggy Money for the first person who can give us some useful intel about our accidental brand ambassadors, so we can thank them,” they expressed.

“Come forward. Do your share as a good citizen of India. Because the nation wants to know more about the Swiggyman on the horse. And so do we!” they added and concluded their post.

Take a look at the video and read the entire post shared on Instagram here:

The post has been shared about 15 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 17,000 likes and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. A few brands joined in too.

Just like Netflix India who wrote, “Looks like Thomas Shelby's horse - is he delivering the order of the Peaky Blinders?” To which, Swiggy funnily replied, “We reckon Bojack Horseman left Hollywood. ” Gaurav Gambhir, a beatboxer from Mumbai, also pitched in and shared, “Horses for Courses.” Another person added, “As a rider I think that's quite fascinating reaching to the delivery location by any means possible.” An individual joked, “They’ve taking horsing around with content quiet literally!!”

