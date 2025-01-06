Tata Cliq customer orders Apple AirPods, gets a watch in box: ‘Will stick to Amazon in future’

A Delhi man claims he ordered a pair of Apple AirPods from Tata Cliq but received an empty box and a cheap watch instead. Siddharth Kishore Guru took to the social media platform X to share a picture of the item he received instead of the AirPods he had ordered. In his now-deleted X post, he called it his “first delivery scam”, expressing his dissatisfaction with Tata Cliq. A Delhi man claims he received a watch instead of AirPods from Tata Cliq.(X/@SiddharthKG7)

Siddharth later deleted his complaint and said that Tata Cliq had initiated a refund.

Tata Cliq ‘delivery scam’

The Delhi-based podcaster said he had been ordering from Amazon and Flipkart for more than a decade and nothing like this had ever happened before.

“Got my first delivery scam today. It’s from Tatacliq,” Siddharth wrote on X.

“10+ years of Amazon & Flipkat. Never a single order went wrong. Recently started trusting Tatacliq due to Tata Companies name & they sent me an empty airpods box & some 150 rs watch,” he said.

Tata Cliq is an e-commerce company under the Tata Group. Launched in 2016, it stocks electronics, fashion, footwear, luxury apparel etc.

Siddharth shared a photograph that shows an Apple AirPods outer box with a golden-coloured watch inside. The Tata Cliq customer said he would file a complaint but his time had already been wasted by the scam.

He said he would stick to websites like Amazon and Flipkart in the future.

“Taking a lesson and will stick to Amazon, Blinkit, Myntra, Flipkart in future. Have ordered even currency notes from half decent websites & never got scammed even by them,” he wrote on X.

HT.com has reached out to Tata Cliq for a statement. This copy will be updated when the company responds.

Social media reacts

In the comments section, many people suggested that customers start filming when they unbox online orders, especially if the order is for expensive items like electronics. Others said that they had stopped ordering online and now buy expensive items in person.

“Rule of law from anyone other than Amazon is start making a video as you start opening box.. what I heard from a friend working as a PM at Flipkart most courier places are the ones where scam happens. Those packing tapes and boxes are available at every district can be repackaged,” X user Rishi Singh explained.

“It happens in every e-commerce site. I had such experience with Flipkart once. Tampered/expired bottles of supplements. Unboxing video is compulsory,” another user wrote.