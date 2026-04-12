TCS suspends Nashik employees: A timeline of sexual harassment, religious conversion case

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has suspended several employees at its Nashik unit following allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion. The company has not disclosed the exact number of employees suspended.

TCS has suspended several employees accused of religious conversion and sexual abuse(Reuters)

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Earlier, Nashik Police arrested six employees in connection with the case. Most of those arrested reportedly held senior roles, including team leaders.

The initial inkling

The case came to light in March this year. On March 25, a young woman approached the Deolali Camp Police Station, stating that she worked at a BPO office in the Mumbai Naka area.

In her complaint, she alleged that between 2022 and 2026, three colleagues—including a woman—hurt her religious sentiments.

According to the Indian Express, she also accused one male colleague of sexually exploiting and molesting her on multiple occasions.

How the case unravelled

Nashik Police started investigating the woman’s claims and pleaded with other employees to come forward, if they had similar allegations.

A total of nine FIRs were registered by April 3 — eight by women employees alleging sexual offences and inappropriate religion-linked remarks, and one by a male employee citing hurt religious sentiments.

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{{^usCountry}} Many of those who complained also said that they had flagged these issues to the company’s Human Resources department, but no action was taken against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many of those who complained also said that they had flagged these issues to the company’s Human Resources department, but no action was taken against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: TCS suspends 6 employees arrested in sexual harassment case in Maharashtra's Nashik) Who are the accused in the case? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: TCS suspends 6 employees arrested in sexual harassment case in Maharashtra's Nashik) Who are the accused in the case? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Those arrested were identified as Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, Danish Sheikh, along with a woman whose identity has not yet been disclosed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those arrested were identified as Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, Danish Sheikh, along with a woman whose identity has not yet been disclosed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Of the seven, six are in magisterial custody, while one is allegedly on the run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the seven, six are in magisterial custody, while one is allegedly on the run. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An eighth accused—the firm’s HR manager, who handled human resources at the Nashik office—is also “under the radar” of the management. She is currently in police remand, HT reported. What TCS said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An eighth accused—the firm’s HR manager, who handled human resources at the Nashik office—is also “under the radar” of the management. She is currently in police remand, HT reported. What TCS said {{/usCountry}}

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TCS confirmed in a statement on April 12 that employees have been suspended in connection with the Nashik case.

“TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and wellbeing of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated, have been suspended pending enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation,” a TCS spokesperson said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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