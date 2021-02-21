Home / Trending / Teacher takes care of rescued owl before releasing it back into the wild. Watch
Teacher takes care of rescued owl before releasing it back into the wild. Watch

“It's really heart winning,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The image shows the teacher feeding the owl.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

Every now and then you may come across such videos which are so wholesome that they leave you with a smile on your face and a warm feeling in your heart. Just like this video showcasing how a teacher took care of a rescued owl and eventually released it back into the wild.

Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the clip is absolutely heartwarming to watch. “This short video will bring smiles to your faces. Bird thanked in the end,” Kaswan wrote while sharing the clip.

Replying to his own post, he also shared details about the teacher who is now being called an ‘angel’ by tweeple. “He is Dinbandhu babu. One of our volunteer. I have never seen more dedicated person than him. From civet cats to birds & from turtles to all kind of snakes. He rescues them and look after them. Doing this from last many many years. By profession he is a government teacher,’ Kaswan tweeted.

Take a look at the posts:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 34,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The posts have also gathered tons of comments from people. Netizens couldn’t stop praising the man for his selfless and kind gestures.

“He is an angel,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is heart touching. Feeding the bird like a mother,” expressed another. “It's really heart winning,” shared a third.

Here’s what some others wrote:

What do you think of the video?

twitter video

