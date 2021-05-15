Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it

A teacher’s special post about her second grade class has won netizens over. Her post features her wearing a special dress that was decorated by her students.

The post has been shared by Reddit user ‘thegreatcatsby17’. “Another year, another beautiful dress decorated by my second graders!” she wrote while sharing the post.

The image shows her wearing a white dress that has been coloured, drawn and written on. You can see flowers, rainbows, stars and more drawn on the dress with the words ‘Mrs Consolt’s Class 2020-2021’ written on the bottom.

Take a look at the share below:

The share has left many happy and smiling. Since being posted some 13 hours ago, the post has collected over one lakh likes and counting. Many have posted comments to the share as well.

“Ha, Claire was not subtle at all,” posted an individual. “Very cool and YOU are an awesome teacher for wearing that. Way to show them they are important,” added another.

“Very cute! What a great idea! Claire wasn’t messing around on this one,” wrote a third. “So cute love that your students get to show off their artwork and you encourage them so dearly. You are a gem of a teacher and it looks adorable on you!” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the idea and the share?

