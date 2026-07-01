Tech Mahindra responds to claim of employee abusing job-seeker during interview

A man named Fazal Sheikh has claimed that he was abused by a Tech Mahindra employee during a job interview. In a post shared on X, Sheikh claimed he was targeted for his religious identity.

Fazal Sheikh has claimed that he was abused by a Tech Mahindra employee during a job interview.

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In a statement to Hindustantimes.com, Tech Mahindra said it is “reviewing the matter with urgency.”

What the job-seeker claimed

In his X post, Noida-based Fazal Sheikh claimed that he went for an interview for a position at Tech Mahindra, but was instead abused for being a Muslim. He claimed that the recruiter, named Suyash, also proceeded to abuse his friend over a call.

“I went for a job interview at Tech Mahindra with hope—but was humiliated for my religion,” Sheikh said in his X post, shared yesterday. “An employee mocked me after hearing my name, denied my identity despite Aadhaar, and said ‘Muslims are frauds’,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} “When my friend Pranjal intervened, recruiter Suyash abused him and his mother on call. We have recordings,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When my friend Pranjal intervened, recruiter Suyash abused him and his mother on call. We have recordings,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Sheikh shared an audio recording which appears to show the Tech Mahindra recruiter using explicit language.

He further claimed that when he went to Noida Sector 135 Police Station to lodge a complaint, he was told that it’s a “small matter” and that he should simply block the recruiter.

Tech Mahindra responds

A spokesperson for Tech Mahindra told Hindustantimes.com that the company is reviewing the claims made in the viral post.

“With reference to your query about a recent social media post regarding a candidate’s interview experience, we are reviewing the matter with urgency.

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Tech Mahindra is committed to a fair, respectful, and merit-based hiring process. We have zero tolerance for discriminatory remarks or disrespectful conduct, whether by our employees or by third-party partners acting in connection with our recruitment process.

We are verifying the facts, including the candidate’s interview experience and the subsequent call referenced in the post, and will take appropriate action based on the findings,” Tech Mahindra said in an emailed statement.