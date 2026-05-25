Techie claims company offered 23,000 internship but asked for 1,594 to confirm enrolment: 'Pure scam'

A Jaipur-based techie has exposed an internship offer that allegedly asked candidates to pay a fee before joining the company. The post, shared on X by user Poonam, quickly went viral and drew reactions from several users who claimed they had received similar offers.

Netizens called the offer a scam and warned students against paying companies for internships. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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Sharing a screenshot of the internship details, Poonam sarcastically wrote, “Internship mil gyi guys. But phle company ko pocket money chahiye…”

According to the offer letter, the internship promised a monthly basic pay of ₹22,500 along with performance-based incentives. It also mentioned an internet allowance of ₹500 per month, taking the gross monthly salary to ₹23,500. The listed in-hand salary was ₹23,000 per month.

The document further stated that interns would be assigned a client and project after onboarding and that the stipend would be paid only after successful completion of the assigned work. It also asked candidates to pay ₹1,594 as “internship fees” to confirm their enrolment. Applicants were instructed to complete the payment online through a shared internship form link.

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{{^usCountry}} The offer letter also claimed that after successful payment, candidates would receive a confirmation email along with onboarding details, login credentials, platform access, mentor information and internship session links by the end of the day. Additionally, the internship allowed candidates to choose a flexible joining date. Take a look at the post below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The offer letter also claimed that after successful payment, candidates would receive a confirmation email along with onboarding details, login credentials, platform access, mentor information and internship session links by the end of the day. Additionally, the internship allowed candidates to choose a flexible joining date. Take a look at the post below: {{/usCountry}}

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How did social media react?

The post caught the internet’s attention, with many users calling the offer a scam and warning students against paying companies for internships.

“Hahahahaha, how incredibly fortunate! I, too, landed this internship without lifting a finger. Their generosity truly knows no bounds,” one user commented sarcastically.

“Bhai mujhe bhi mili hai. It’s a f**king business model. They know that college students are desperate and that’s why they are taking advantage of this,” another user wrote.

“Got the same offer from the same company day before yesterday omg these scammers,” commented a third.

“This is not genuine. This is fake offer. Genuine companies don’t ask for money,” said another user.

One user added, “I got many mails from these type of companies its a pure scam. The company who asks us for money, how can they provide stipend or salary?”

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“If they want you then they won’t ask money. If they ask money, then they don’t want you,” remarked another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)