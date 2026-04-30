Techie explains how simple-looking job interview involving Cloudflare was cyber scam setup: ‘Press windows + R, then…’

A job application for a remote role has put spotlight to the increasing sophistication of online scams, after a tech professional narrowly escaped a cyber fraud.

The professional said he had applied for a Remote Data Analyst position at a company.(Representational image, pexels)

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In a post that has since gained traction online, the individual detailed how what appeared to be a standard hiring process quickly took a suspicious turn—highlighting how even experienced users can be targeted through well-crafted deception.

A job offer that looked real

The professional said he had applied for a Remote Data Analyst position at a company. At first glance, there was nothing unusual about the listing. It featured a competitive salary, clearly written responsibilities, and requirements that matched industry expectations.

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{{^usCountry}} Communication from the company also seemed credible. The applicant received a response, an interview was scheduled, and the process unfolded in a way that mirrored legitimate hiring practices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Communication from the company also seemed credible. The applicant received a response, an interview was scheduled, and the process unfolded in a way that mirrored legitimate hiring practices. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Hey everyone, just wanted to give a heads up about a job scam I almost fell for so nobody else goes through the same thing. I applied for a Remote Data Analyst position at a company). The job post looked totally legit, good salary, well-written, realistic requirements. They replied, scheduled an interview, and everything seemed normal," the techie wrote. The suspicious turn during the interview {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Hey everyone, just wanted to give a heads up about a job scam I almost fell for so nobody else goes through the same thing. I applied for a Remote Data Analyst position at a company). The job post looked totally legit, good salary, well-written, realistic requirements. They replied, scheduled an interview, and everything seemed normal," the techie wrote. The suspicious turn during the interview {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The "red flags" emerged later in the process. According to the post, the alleged recruiters directed the candidate to continue the interaction through a link shared on WeChat. That link led to what appeared to be a Cloudflare verification page—a common tool used by websites to check whether a visitor is human. However, this page behaved differently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The "red flags" emerged later in the process. According to the post, the alleged recruiters directed the candidate to continue the interaction through a link shared on WeChat. That link led to what appeared to be a Cloudflare verification page—a common tool used by websites to check whether a visitor is human. However, this page behaved differently. {{/usCountry}}

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"It asked me to press Windows + R, then Ctrl + V, then Enter. What I didn't know was that the page had automatically copied a malicious command to my clipboard. Following those steps basically runs malware on your computer without you realizing it."

The instructions, if followed, would have executed harmful commands directly on the user’s system—without any visible warning.

What makes this scam particularly alarming is how it mimics trusted online processes. Cloudflare verification pages are widely used and generally considered safe, which lowers a user’s guard.

The techie pointed out a crucial detail that others should remember, genuine Cloudflare checks never require users to press keyboard shortcuts or run commands on their computers. Any such instruction is a clear sign of malicious intent.

Social media reactions

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“If you ran this code you are not out of the woods. These attacks typically infect you with infostealer malware meaning all your saved passwords (browser etc) and other information from your computer might be out there. If your computer is still infected it will keep transmitting that information to the attacker in realtime as your passwords are changed. Be careful,” a user said.“OP I sympathise with you but honestly it's a little surprising this didn't raise any red flags in your mind. Where else have you ever heard of doing Win+R, then Ctl+v to verify you're a human,” a second user wrote." This is some ,,albanian virus" level shit. I am sorry to hear that you got scammed but please pay atention to such obvious red flags," a third user mentioned.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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