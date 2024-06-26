Techie’s video on 15 crore Noida apartment strikes a chord with millions: ‘who is buying them?’

An engineer from Delhi NCR has gone viral for his video showing under-construction apartments in Noida being sold for ₹15 crore. Kashish Chhibber, who goes by “Witty Engineer” on Instagram, struck a chord with millions of viewers when he said that no amount of job switching, trading or investing is likely to help him buy his own house, given the shocking real estate prices. ATS Knightsbridge is a luxury housing project coming up in Noida.(atsknightsbridge.com)

Chhibber took his Instagram followers to Noida Sector 124, where he went to check out an apartment at the upcoming ATS Knightsbridge development. “Can you guess the cost of an apartment here? It’s ₹15 crore for a 4BHK, and ₹25 crore for a 6BHK!

“I’m forced to wonder who is buying these apartments. What work do they do?” he continued in Hindi. “I also felt like no matter how many jobs I switch, no matter how much I trade or invest, will I ever be able to afford a 4BHK in this society?”

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared on Instagram, Chhibber’s video has gone viral with 4.3 million views. Many of his viewers were stunned to see the price of apartments in ATS Knightsbridge, well above the typical cost of Noida apartments.

The video also reached X, where it has again racked up over a million views.

Many X users said Noida’s real estate is going the Delhi way - out of reach for middle class Indians. Others calculated ₹15 crore to be equivalent of $1.7 million and said the same amount could buy an apartment in New York or a villa in Dubai.

One X user shared pictures of a Paris apartment overlooking the Eiffel Tower that one could buy for a similar amount.

“USD 1.7M for a flat in Noida is insane,” wrote one X user. “Real estate in India is artificially inflated,” another opined.

A few people also tried to explain the ₹15 crore price tag.

“It's not a normal project, it's a luxury project and hence the prices. The 3BHK is of 6000sqft. 6BHK is 10000sqft. It will also have amenities according to it like a dedicated concierge,” said X user Shwetanshu Mehta.

On its website, ATS describes its ATS Knightbridge project as uber-luxurious apartments in “a royal development at the cusp of Delhi and Noida.” The housing project will offer several amenities like a swimming pool, club house, tennis courts, indoor gym etc.