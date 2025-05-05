Teen boys bludgeoned to death after argument over tandoori roti at Amethi wedding

A joyous wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi turned into a nightmare when an argument over tandoor roti turned fatal for two teens. 17-year-old Ashish and 18-year-old Ravi were bludgeoned to death by a group of men over a vebral spat at one of the food stalls at the wedding event, Times of India reported. Ashish, 17, and Ravi, 18, were waiting for tandoor rotis when an arguement began with a group of men.(Representational)

Police said that during the wedding feast on Sunday, cousins Ashish and Ravi were waiting at the tandoori roti counter at around midnight to grab food when they got into an argument with Rohit, the groom's cousin, his friends and other guests over the rotis.

The argument soon spiralled into a loud threats and eyewitnesses claimed that Rohit and his guests felt like the two teens disrespected and humiliated them.

Thrashed with iron rods

After the argument, Ashish and Ravi left the wedding venue with their other friends but Rohit and his friends followed them while armed with iron rods. hockey sticks and lathis at 1 am.

They soon intercepted the boys and while their friends managed to flee, the two cousins were unable to do so. The group of men rained blows with fists and their weapons, leaving the two bleeding on the road.

Their injured bodies were spotted by passersby who rushed them to a nearby hospital where they were referred to AIIMS Rae Bareli and then Lucknow due to their serious injuries. However, Ashish died on the way to the hospital while Ravi was declared dead after arrival.

‘All because of a few rotis?’

Shiv Bahadur, Ashish's father said their family was stunned by the brutal attack on their children over just a few rotis. "My son went to attend a wedding. He never came back. The victims were both students, full of life and promise. And all of this because of a few rotis?" he said.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was filed against 13 people, including eight named and five unidentified men, under charges of murder and rioting, Amethi additional SP Harendra Kumar told Times of India. Three of the identified accused have been detained and a search is on to locate the others.