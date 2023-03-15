Temjen Imna Along writes moving words on Ke Huy Quan's Oscars acceptance speech

At the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ke Huy Quan bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor for the sci-fi comedy film Everything Everywhere All at Once. He then delivered an emotional speech thanking his mother. It struck a chord with people, including Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along who shared the video on Twitter. Alongside, he shared a moving caption.

“Ma shabd ki koi paribhasha nahi hai. Yeh shabd apne aap me purn hai. Sukh aur dukh dono ka sathi - ‘Ma’,” wrote Temjen Imna Along while sharing a video on Twitter. When translated from Hindi to English, the caption reads, “There is no definition of the word mother. The word is complete in itself. Companion of both happiness and sorrow - ‘Mother’.”

In the nine-second clip shared by the minister, Quan can be seen lifting up the Oscars trophy and saying, “Mom, I just won an Oscar. ” The American actor bested Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans, and two of The Banshees of Inisherin’s cast, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. Quan was greeted by a standing ovation when he was declared the winner and had to wait for the clapping to subside to deliver his Oscars acceptance speech.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has been viewed more than 76,100 times. It has also accumulated over 5,100 likes and hundreds of retweets. Many also dropped comments on the post.

Here’s what people said in the comments section:

“So true,” wrote a Twitter user. Another added, “Nothing can be more beautiful.” “Indeed!” commented a third. A fourth shared, “Well said how happy he is.”

