Tesla cars blink lights in sync with RRR’s Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu

After scripting history at the Oscars, RRR song Naatu Naatu became a music anthem across the globe. Not just fans but celebrities and diplomats too are matching the hook steps of actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan to the song. Some are even posting videos of themselves crooning the Oscar-winning track. Now, a video that is quickly gaining traction on social media shows Tesla car owners celebrating the song’s win in their own style in the United States. Tesla cars putting up a light show in sync with the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. (Twitter/@RRRMovie)

The video was shared on the official Twitter handle of the RRR film. “.@Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of #Oscar Winning Song #NaatuNaatu in New Jersey. Thanks for all the love,” read the caption written alongside the video. It also accompanies the hashtag #RRRMovie. The video shows hundreds of Tesla cars in the parking lot putting up a light show to the beats of the RRR song Naatu Naatu. Meanwhile, a few people can also be seen dancing to the song.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has accumulated over 2.4 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also gathered more than 15,200 likes and thousands of retweets. Additionally, the video has also received a flurry of responses from netizens, who found the video ‘epic’ and ‘cool’.

“Epic,” wrote a Twitter user. Another tagged Twitter CEO Elon Musk and posted, “Watch this.” A third shared, “Damn! That’s so cool!” “To the one man’s effort!! Rajamouli,” commented a fourth with a heart emoticon. “So cooool!” added a fifth. A sixth expressed, “I was part of this event. It was simply a scintillating experience.”

