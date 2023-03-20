Elon Musk’s viral tweet on ChatGPT triggers meme fest online

Ever since OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT, there have been a lot of discussions related to the AI chatbot. People worldwide are not only using the comprehensive language tool to write theses, emails and whatnot but also sharing ChatGPT-related posts on social media. Twitter CEO Elon Musk, too, jumped on the bandwagon and shared a chatbot-related tweet. It shows how AI ‘feels’ after responding to various prompts every day. As expected, the meme captured the attention of social media users, who took a hilarious route while replying to it. Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted a ChatGPT-related meme. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The text on the meme shared by Twitter CEO Elon Musk reads, “ChatGPT after having to deal with humans every day.” It shows American actor Ben Affleck as ChatGPT smoking with a distressed look on his face.



The tweet, since being shared a day ago, has collected over 37 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many also flocked to the comments section of the tweet to post hilarious memes.



The company has recently launched the fourth iteration of ChatGPT and claimed that it ‘exhibits human-level performance’ but is ‘less capable than humans’ in real-world scenarios.

