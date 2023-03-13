Twitter erupts in joy as Naatu Naatu wins Oscar for Best Original Song

RRR song Naatu Naatu has yet again scripted history. After winning big at Golden Globes, the song has now bagged an Oscar for Best Original Song. The song competed against ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like A Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and ‘This is Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once. The song’s composer MM Keeravani, along with lyricist Chandrabose, collected the award at the 95th Academy Awards.

As Naatu Naatu became the first ever Indian Song to win at Academy Awards, Indians across the world are taking pride and celebrating the historic win at the global event. A few are also taking to Twitter to express their joy and congratulate team RRR for bringing the Oscar home. People are tweeting with the hashtag #NaatuNaatu, so much so that it is trending on the micro-blogging site. PM Modi also congratulated the RRR team and called their win at the global event ‘exceptional’.

We have compiled some more reactions below:

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated the RRR crew for scripting history.

“We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!! The Oscar Award is coming home!” wrote Actor Ram Charan while tweeting a video and a heartfelt statement.

Jr NTR also took to Twitter to express his feelings as Naatu Naatu won the Oscar. He wrote, “And we did it… #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie. Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Sir ji, Jakkanna @ssrajamouli , @boselyricist garu, the entire team and the nation.”

The official Twitter handle of RRR film tweeted a picture of MM Keeravani and Chandrabose with Oscars.

“Wow! This is a proud and historic moment for India! #NaatuNaatu has finally met all expectations to achieve glory at the #Oscars by winning the Academy Award in the Best Original Song,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing a video.

Another Twitter user expressed, “It's time for Naatu Naatu.”

The song was even performed live on the Oscars stage and received a standing ovation. Many are hailing this as a historic moment for Indian cinema.

