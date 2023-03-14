Home / Trending / Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja recreate ‘Ek tera, ek mera’ Akshay Kumar scene, dance to Naatu Naatu

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja recreate 'Ek tera, ek mera' Akshay Kumar scene, dance to Naatu Naatu

trending
Published on Mar 14, 2023

The viral Instagram video captures R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja recreating an iconic Akshay Kumar scene before dancing to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja recreate Akshay Kumar’s iconic scene before grooving to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. (Instagram/@rashwin99)
By Arfa Javaid

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time by 2-1 after the final match in Ahmedabad against Australia ended in a draw. As India continues to dominate the series, team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin shared a funny reel featuring Ravindra Jadeja. For the unversed, the duo were adjudged Player of the Series in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series. While Ashwin took 25 wickets, Jadeja clinched 22. Both of them even contributed some runs for team India.

“And the #Oscar goes to…. Video credits to the one and only @imsohamdesai from my Vaathi coming reel fame,” wrote Ravichandran Ashwin while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Ashwin and Jadeja recreating the iconic ‘Ek tera, ek mera’ Akshay Kumar scene from the film Deewane Huye Paagal. Towards the end of the clip, they even danced to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s hit film RRR.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than 4.7 million views and the numbers are still going up. The post has also garnered several comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav dropped laughing emoticons in the comments. Former India coach and cricketer Ravi Shastri also commented on the fun video. He wrote, “Deadly combo.” An Instagram user wrote, “Movie offers coming in 3..2..1.” Another posted, “Legends sharing Man of the series be like.” “Still smiling after watching it many time,” expressed a third.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Ravichandran Ashwin ravindra jadeja akshay kumar + 1 more
