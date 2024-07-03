Thane man's ‘Tinder date’ ends with a whopping bill of 44,000. Here's what happened

A man from Thane who was hoping to have a nice date with one of his Tinder matches claimed that he got scammed by his date and the restaurant. When the two were out at a restaurant for a meal, the man ended up receiving a staggering bill of ₹44,000. Yes, you read that right. Snapshot of the bill received by the man while he was on a date. (Reddit)

A Reddit user, known as "Rude-Interview-8393", shared this alarming incident and a picture of the hefty bill on the platform. They warned others to be cautious of this “Tinder scam”. (Also Read: Woman asks Tinder match why she should date him, he replies with a presentation)

The bill shows that the person on the date ordered 18 Jaggerbombs, two Red Bulls, French fries, salted peanuts, four chocolate truffle cake and a special mix. The total amount for this order rounded to ₹44,829.

After seeing such a hefty bill, "Rude-Interview-8393," he shared that his friend had called the police, and the amount was reduced only by ₹4,000. He still had to pay ₹40,000.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on July 2. Since being posted, it has gained close to 1,000 upvotes. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: 'Someone who can teach me DSA': Man's Tinder bio goes viral, amuses people)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "That bill amount is my monthly salary."

Another said, "Now on a serious note, You should file an FIR, because recently an IAS aspirant has filed a case against such rackets and has exposed them from owner to waiter, girl everyone, they've told similar scams run in Mumbai, Hyderabad and other Metro Cities, so on that basis you/your friend can get your money back and get justice. Good luck, buddy."

"Were the 18 Jager bombs actually ordered? Or does it just show up on the bill as 18? CCTV maybe to prove? It's a tough situation. How do you prove you've been scammed? Unless you're sure you didn't order that many shots, you still need a witness or evidence," commented a third.