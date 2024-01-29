Woman asks Tinder match why she should date him, he replies with a presentation

X user Tamanna took to the microblogging platform to share how her Tinder match made a PowerPoint presentation for her. But why did he do that? When Tamanna asked the man why she should date him, he answered by listing the reasons in a presentation. The man’s witty idea has become a hit among netizens and received tons of praise on social media. A man created a presentation for Tinder match, telling her why she should date him. (Unsplash)

“Asked my Tinder match why I should date him, and he sent me a link to this PPT,” wrote Tamanna in the caption of the post. She also added a few pictures of the PPT, which tells about the man’s hobbies and a few people who recommended him as a good match. (Also Read: 'Desperate times': B'luru woman joins Tinder, Hinge only to find potential flatmates

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on January 27. Since being shared, it has gained more than three lakh views. The post also has close to 3,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people were impressed with his idea, and a few even expressed that they would try this.

Check out what people said about the post here:

An individual wrote, “I’m gonna make one of these fun presentations someday.”

A second said, “That’s really creative!”

“So cute, will go for this 10/10,” posted a third.

A fourth added, “The question here is, did it work?”

A fifth commented, “Is this like an infographic product? Create one time and reap benefits every time a potential partner sees it.”

“At least your Tinder match has a good sense of humour!” shared a sixth.