'Desperate times': B'luru woman joins Tinder, Hinge only to find potential flatmates

Joining various kinds of dating apps in today's era is pretty common. While one may strive to find a partner on such apps, a woman from Bengaluru had a different aim. She joined Tinder, and Hinge to find a potential flatmate who could replace her. Yes, you read that right. Snapshot of woman's Tinder profile. (X/@Karuna Tata)

22-year-old Karuna Tata shared her tale on X. As she was moving out of the city and she needed to find a replacement for the flat she was staying in, she set up a Tinder and Hinge account.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Is this a startup idea or a peak Bengaluru moment in desperate times? Anyways meet Kholi number 420 who's on Tinder to get matched with potential flatmates to replace me. @Tinder_India please make this happen," wrote Tata on X. She also shared a few pictures of her profile.

Take a look at her post here:

In a following tweet, she also revealed that she made a Hinge profile too. She wrote, "It's @Tinder_India vs @hinge now. Getting matches and appreciation for this idea is amazing though."

Her initial tweet was shared on December 21. Since she shared it, it has gained more than 3,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has various likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "This lowkey cracked me up."

A second added, "The other day, my friend screen recorded and sent me the video of a girl’s profile who was legit on Bumble only to get help on her project and used all her prompts to explain her project and the help she needs."

"Peak Bengaluru moment," commented another.

What are your thoughts on this?