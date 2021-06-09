Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes
trending

The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes

There is a possibility that the The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir posts will leave you laughing out loud.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The Family Man 2's character Chellam sir prompted people to share all sorts of memes.(Twitter)

The latest web series that is creating a buzz among people is Manoj Bajpayee starrer show The Family Man 2. The series has gained appreciation from critiques and fans alike. There are several memorable characters in the show and one of them is Chellam Sir played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh. If the words small role, big impact had a face it would be of the scenes played by this actor. In fact, the hashtag #ChellamSir also started trending on Twitter. Besides showering praiseful comments, a few creative minds on Twitter also took the opportunity to come up with hilarious Chellam Sir memes. There is a possibility that their posts will leave you laughing out loud.

Indian version of Money Heist’s Professor?

Yes, we do!

Guess who known more than Google?

There were others too who shared memes on the same line:

Here are some more memes that will leave you giggling:

Did the Chellam Sir memes make your laugh out loud?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meme
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai boy posts a 3D internship application for CRED, founder responds

The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes

This kitty version of BTS song Butter is going viral. Awws guaranteed

Grace, the healthcare robot, set to relieve burden of Covid frontline workers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP